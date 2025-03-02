Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday accused the BJP-led Central government of deliberately delaying restoration of statehood to continue its proxy rule in the Union Territory despite formation of an elected government last year.

“BJP is doing injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by not fulfilling its commitment of restoring statehood since people did not give it the mandate to rule J&K,” he said addressing a public rally at Salerh in Bishnah area here.

Karra claimed the BJP wants to rule by “proxy through the LG administration”.

“This is great injustice to people and a betrayal after repeated commitments for early restoration of statehood and this is defiance of the Supreme Court direction also,” he said.

Carrying forward his party's campaign for restoration of full statehood, Karra said it was ironic that people have to demand statehood from those in power whose political ancestors sided with the Britishers when the Congress was fighting for freedom on the roads and in jails.

“They have no history in freedom of the country,” he said recalling the contribution of Dogra warriors for expanding the boundaries of Jammu Kashmir Ladakh upto Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the BJP dismembered the historical state and is not willing to restore the statehood despite repeated promises.

