The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 caravan will shift towards Lucknow. The third edition of the WPL was previously played in Vadodara and Bengaluru. The Lucknow leg of the WPL 2025 will be very crucial as franchises are eyeing their playoff berth. Delhi Capitals became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the WPL 2025 season. The first match of the Lucknow leg will be played between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants on March 3. Both teams will aim for a victory to solidify their position in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings.

UP Warriorz are ranked third in the WPL 2025 standings with four points and NRR -0.124. The Deepti Sharma-led side has won three games out of five they have played so far. They are coming into this contest after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of former champions Mumbai Indians. The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants are languishing at the bottom of the WPL 2025 standings. The Gujarat-based franchise has won two games out of five they have played so far. They are coming into this contest after defeating the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

UPW-W vs GG-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have faced each other four times in the Women's Premier League history. Out of these, UP Warriorz have secured three victories, and Gujarat Giants have won one time.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Names Ashleigh Gardner Deepti Sharma Grace Harris Sophie Ecclestone Chinelle Henry Kashvee Gautam

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

The biggest threat for UP Warriorz will be Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner. The veteran all-rounder is a proven match-winner and can turn the match on her own with the bat and ball. Gardner has amassed 202 runs in five WPL 2025 matches at an astounding average of 50.50. UP Warriroz all-rounder Grace Harris is known for her aggressive batting. She will be the biggest threat for Gujarat Giants in the upcoming WPL 2025 match. Her ability to score quick runs could prove decisive in the upcoming match between the two sides.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2025 match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, March 3. The UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Gujarat Giants Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra

