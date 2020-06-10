India News | BJP Did in Five Years Which Cong Couldn't in 55 Years: Gadkari

Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership achieved in five years what the Congress could not in its 55 years' reign, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The senior BJP leader was addressing his party's `Jan Samvadvirtual rally' here from Nagpur.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Directs Hospitals to Display Bed Availability on LED Boards Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi has done in just five years," he said.

Nationalism was his party's priority and ideology, and the Modi government has manifested it in the way it is dealing with Maoists and terrorists, Gadkari said.

Also Read | Goa Govt Not to Make Fresh Recruitment Till December 2020, Bans Fresh Capital Expenditure to Combat Financial Crunch Amid COVID-19.

Their "appeasement" has now ended and Maoists and terrorists are being dealt with an iron hand, he added.

Under Modi's leadership, nationalism which puts the country's interest above other things is being pursued and vote bank politics is receding, the BJP leader further said.

By annulling Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and clearing the hurdles in the way of the construction of Ram Temple, the BJP has stuck to its ideology, Gadkari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)