Delhi LG Anil Baijal Directs Hospitals to Display Bed Availability on LED Boards Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Delhi LG Anil Baijal with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday wrote to Chief Secretary and directed him to ensure all health facilities display availability of beds and charges on LED boards outside their establishments. The recent directive comes hours after meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all opposition parties.

Issuing the directive to Chief Secretary, LG Anil Baijal wrote, "Ensure all health facilities display availability of beds and charges on LED boards." Among other details, LG Baijal also directed the hospitals, clinics and nursing homes to display availability of beds on LED boards outside their establishments at entry points, availability of beds -- COVID and non-COVID, charges including for beds and details of contact person for admission. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says '80,000 Beds Being Arranged to Prepare For 5.25 Lakh Cases Estimate', Thanks Journalists to Help By Pointing Out Gaps in System.

Here's what the direction said:

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal said Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus would be strictly followed, without question. LG Baijal on Monday had cancelled the Kejriwal government's decision to reserve hospitals except those run by the centre for residents of Delhi.