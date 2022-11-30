New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP on Wednesday of extorting money from traders in Krishna Nagar in east Delhi and said AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal would help them get rid of the "curse".

Sisodia held marches in various wards of Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Patparganj and interacted with the people on the civic issues that were being faced by them.

The AAP leader said drains in most of the colonies were choked and overflowing.

"Water accumulates in the streets and causes many diseases, but the BJP has completely ignored all this over the years. The BJP has never considered garbage management as their duty in the past five years," he said.

Addressing the public in Krishna Nagar, Sisodia alleged that the BJP extorted money from the traders and imposed conversion charges arbitrarily, but it had been unable to provide a proper parking facility in the past 15 years.

"Along with this, it conducted various inappropriate sealing operations and tried to shut down many businesses. This impacted many families," he said.

"Traders are fed up with this now. The Kejriwal government will be formed in the MCD on December 7 and Arvind Kejriwal will help the traders get rid of this curse named BJP soon," Sisodia added.

He appealed to the public to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4.

"Every day, people across Delhi hope to start their day on a positive note, but, instead, they step out of their house and see piles of garbage around their doorstep," Sisodia said.

"All of this is due to the mismanagement of the BJP. It's because of the inefficiency of the BJP government in the MCD."

