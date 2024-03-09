Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday came down heavily on the BJP-led union government for allegedly betraying PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) families.

"BJP will be nervous because they have snatched away the rights of PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak). Vice Chancellors were appointed but how many PDAs are there among them?'' Yadav said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils Development Projects of Over Rs 4500 Crore in West Bengal.

"There are many districts where no person from PDA is posted on a high post. The government has not provided the list of appointments and they have betrayed the PDA families," the SP chief further said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Unveils Development Projects of Over Rs 4500 Crore in West Bengal.

"There are many districts where no person from PDA is posted on a high post. The government has not provided the list of appointments and they have betrayed the PDA families," the SP chief further said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Yadav lashed out at the BJP government over unemployment and said that the youth of India are forced to stay away from their families and take jobs in war-torn nations. He stressed that Indian citizens becoming victims of missile attacks in Israel is a matter of "great concern."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held.

"The BJP government should immediately take this matter seriously. Who will guarantee the safety of the lives of Indian citizens and the livelihood of their families? Only the unemployed will make the BJP unemployed in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

His statement comes after the Israel Embassy in India confirmed that one Indian national was killed and two others also from India were injured in a terror attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel on March 4.

In its statement, the Israeli Embassy in India said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)