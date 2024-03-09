Siliguri, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects in the rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 4500 crore in West Bengal. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal' programme here, the Prime Minister said the central government is doing its best for the development of West Bengal.

He attacked the Congress, saying the development of eastern India was ignored for a long time after independence. "There was a time when the trains entered northeast, the speed used to reduce. But the effort of our government is to increase the speed of trains in North Bengal in the same way as it is being increased in the entire country. After independence for a long time, the development of eastern India was ignored," he said. PM Modi in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Siliguri-Radhikapur Train Virtually (Watch Video).

He dedicated multiple projects of the electrification of rail lines which will benefitg the people of North Bengal and nearby regions. The projects include Eklakhi - Balurghat section; Barsoi - Radhikapur section; Raninagar Jalpaiguri - Haldibari section; Siliguri - Aluabari section via Bagdogra and Siliguri - Sivok - Alipurduar Jn - Samuktala (including Alipurduar Jn - New Cooch Behar) section.

Prime Minister also dedicated other important railway projects including the project for doubling of railway line in the Manigram-Nimtita section; and automatic block signalling in Ambari Falakata - Aluabari including electronic interlocking in New Jalpaiguri. He flagged off a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur. These rail projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate freight movement and contribute to employment generation and economic growth in the region, according to an official release. Assam: PM Narendra Modi Shares Stunning Pictures From His Visit to Kaziranga National Park, Says 'Visit Enriches the Soul' (See Pics).

PM Modi inaugurated two National Highway projects worth Rs. 3,100 crore in West Bengal. The projects include four-lane Ghospukur-Dhupguri Section of NH 27 and the four-lane Islampur Bypass on NH 27. The Ghospukur-Dhupguri Section is part of the North-South transport corridor connecting Eastern India with the rest of the country.

The release said the four-laning of this section will lead to seamless connectivity between North Bengal and North-Eastern regions. The four-lane Islampur Bypass will help in reducing traffic congestion in Islampur town and give impetus to economic growth in the region, it said.

