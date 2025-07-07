Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised the BJP on Monday, accusing the party of trying to divide Maharashtra and pushing an anti-Marathi narrative to create fear and political instability in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Aaditya Thackeray said, "...This is exactly the BJP's mentality, which is anti-Maharashtra. We have asked everyone not to react to such crazy and dirty minds because they want to create fear and instability in Maharashtra. These are the same people who want to create division in Maharashtra, and we will not tolerate this..."

He further alleged that this was part of a deliberate political strategy. "Divide and rule is part of the BJP's playbook... This is pure politics... This mentality of the BJP's MP represents the entire BJP; this does not represent North India," he said.

"Nishikant Dubey is not a representative of North India," Thackeray clarified. "People from all over the country come to Maharashtra with dreams and hopes... Our fight is against the government, not against any language."

Thackeray also alleged that Dubey held a visible hatred for Marathi identity. "Nishikant Dubey is not a Hindi-speaking spokesperson. The hatred for Marathi is visible in his mind. He has the responsibility of Bihar. Break and win the election; this is the usual thing," he further said.

"Those who danced with Iqbal Mirchi, Salim Kutta are in his party, tomorrow Dawood will also be in his party," he alleged.

Highlighting administrative failures, Thackeray said, "The bridge of Karnak Port is not opened when it is ready. Yogesh Kadam does not give it much importance. The Agriculture Minister is going on a foreign tour. This is the state of the government with the support of 200 MLAs."

He expressed concern about the decline in public services, particularly in education. "We had taken many decisions in municipal schools. There is a fear that the quality is declining due to the negligence of this government," he said.

"Mumbai Metropolitan Municipality, where there is no corporator tax, if the situation remains like this, there will be no money to pay salaries to the employees," he later warned.

When asked about the ongoing political tensions, Thackeray concluded, "We are in Raj Thackeray's circle, so no need to react to it now."

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, Maharashtra Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also lashed out at the BJP MP, calling his statement foolish and misleading.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "He is foolish. This controversy is not about language. It is about whether two other languages, besides their mother tongue, should be taught to students of Std 1 to 4."

He warned that such practices could confuse young children and harm their early education. "The child can get confused - this is what the controversy is about. Congress respects all languages, but it is against diverting from 'Balmanasshastra' and confusing children," he explained.

Patil reiterated that mother tongue must remain the priority in early education, regardless of the state or the language. "Be it any state or language of the country, priority should be given to mother tongue from Std 1 to 4," he further added. (ANI)

