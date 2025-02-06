Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP held its legislative party meeting here on Thursday to discuss the current law and order situation in the region and directed its legislators to actively engage with the administration and police to ensure effective control of all types of crimes.

Expressing concern over the recent surge in criminal activities, the BJP emphasized the responsibility of the lawmakers in contributing to improvement of the law and order situation.

Also Read | February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 6.

The meeting, held at the BJP headquarters, was chaired by party president Sat Sharma, along with Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and party general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul. The BJP leaders discussed the prevailing security concerns and strategies to tackle them, said a party spokesperson.

Highlighting the alarming rise in crimes, Sharma said "The MLAs should actively engage with the administration, especially the police department, to curb crimes such as shootouts, drug trafficking, thefts and other unlawful activities."

Also Read | February 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 5.

He stressed that these incidents should not create unrest among the public and urged the BJP MLAs to stay connected with people to address their concerns effectively.

Sharma said the "BJP is a party of the masses".

"Even though we are not in power in Jammu and Kashmir, it is the duty of our MLAs to represent public issues forcefully and work for their redressal," he added.

Sunil Sharma reiterated the BJP's commitment to public welfare, stating the party's legislators would ensure that every grievance reaches the government.

"The BJP MLAs will actively contribute to maintaining law and order and will raise every significant public issue in the Assembly," he said.

Koul underscored the trust and support the BJP has received from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the 2024 Assembly elections, people enthusiastically backed the BJP, electing 29 MLAs for the first time and casting the highest percentage of votes in our favour," he said.

Koul reminded the legislators of their responsibility to honour this trust, ensuring that they work diligently to address public concerns and uphold their mandate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)