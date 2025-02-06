Famous People Born on February 5: February 5 marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of several influential personalities across various fields. Football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. also celebrate their birthdays on this day. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar share this date as well. Additionally, the day honours Michael Sheen, Henry Golding, Laura Linney, and filmmaker Michael Mann for their contributions to cinema and entertainment. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cristiano Ronaldo Bhuvneshwar Kumar Abhishek Bachchan Neymar Jr. Marlon Samuels Mitchell Santner Michael Sheen Michael Mann Barbara Hershey Christopher Guest Tim Meadows Jennifer Jason Leigh Tony Jaa Henry Golding Anmol Malik Carlos Tevez Laura Linney

