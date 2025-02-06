Famous People Born on February 6: February 6 marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of several notable figures from different fields. It is the birth anniversary of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, remembered for his leadership and impact on global politics. The day also honours Anne, Queen of Great Britain, who played a key role in the early 18th century. Legendary Indian singer and composer Kavi Pradeep, known for his patriotic songs, is remembered on this day. Legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, whose music continues to inspire millions, was born on this day. Additionally, Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, actress Nora Fatehi, and West Indies cricketer Darren Bravo celebrate their birthdays on this date. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) Anne, Queen of Great Britain (1665-1714) Angad Bedi Nora Fatehi Kavi Pradeep Jayanti (1915-1998) Bob Marley (1945-1981) Babe Ruth (1895-1948) Darren Bravo Dane DeHaan Alice Eve Zsa Zsa Gábor Rip Torn Tom Brokaw Kathy Najimy Sanjay Nirupam Puja Banerjee Sreesanth

February 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).