Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari "cautioned" police officers not to take sides, stating that the BJP was monitoring their every move.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed 57 BJP workers were killed, over 1,000 injured and lakhs were displaced in the violence that followed the 2021 assembly elections.

Stating that a retired assistant commissioner, an inspector and a home guard were sent to jail in the murder of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar in Narkeldanga in the post-poll violence, Adhikari said officers should not forget this instance.

"I am cautioning several IPS officers who continue to aid and abet illegal actions, irregularities and offences by the ruling TMC to stop doing such acts. Every action of yours is being noted. None of you will be spared. The BJP is watching. Don't forget what happened to the three police officers of Narkeldanga," he said.

Adhikari alleged that a section of police officers were involved in cattle, sand and coal smuggling, and extortion, claiming that he has specific information about them.

In the murder of Sarkar, which happened after the results of the assembly elections were announced, TMC MLA Paresh Paul and two councillors of the ruling party were also named in the charge sheet by the CBI, but they moved the Calcutta High Court, which directed the agency not to take coercive action against them till August 1.

The CBI submitted its second supplementary chargesheet in the case on June 30, naming 18 accused.

Among them were the officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga police station, Subhajit Sen, investigating officer of the murder case, Ratna Sarkar, and home guard Dipankar Debnath.

The court had summoned all 18 accused on Friday, and 15 of them appeared. The MLA and councillors who had obtained interim relief did not come.

Of the 15 who appeared, 11 were granted bail. Four, including the three policemen and one co-accused, Sujata Dey, were remanded to jail custody.

Sen retired as an assistant commissioner in November last year, while Sarkar is posted as an inspector, and Debnath remains a home guard.

