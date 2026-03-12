Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India triggered by the West Asia conflict, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, accusing it of forcing citizens to stand in long queues due to a series of policy decisions over the years.

In an 'X' post, TMC said the government has "ek hi naara, line mein rahe desh bechara," pointing to past governmental measures including demonetisation, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Special Identification Registration (SIR), and now the LPG shortage. The party described demonetisation as a "Tughlaqi farman" that forced ordinary citizens to wait in queues outside banks and ATMs for days to access their own money. The post also highlighted the 2020 COVID-19 oxygen crisis, when families stood in long lines outside hospitals and suppliers as the public health system collapsed.

"Line Mein Khada Desh ka Aam Naagrik 2016. Demonetisation Line. Modi announced his Tughlaqi masterstroke and sent an entire nation scrambling. Ordinary citizens stood in serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs for days on end, begging for access to their own hard-earned money. 2020. Covid Oxygen Line. When the pandemic struck with devastating force, the collapse of India's public health system was laid bare. Families stood in desperate lines outside hospitals and oxygen suppliers while their loved ones gasped for breath," 'X' post from TMC said.

TMC further cited the 2025-26 SIR process, where pregnant women, the elderly, the sick, and daily wage labourers were made to queue for hours to prove their citizenship. Now, relentless LPG price hikes have disrupted supply chains, forcing families to stand in long lines for cylinders they can barely afford. The party said, "Twelve years. Four lines. One government. Zero accountability."

"2025-26. SIR Line. Lakhs of genuine citizens, pregnant women, the elderly, the sick, daily wage labourers were forced to stand in long lines to prove their right to exist, to demonstrate to a compromised ECI that they were real, living, breathing citizens deserving of a place on the electoral rolls. 2026. LPG Line. Unchecked, relentless hikes in LPG prices have disrupted the entire supply chain, forcing families to stand in never-ending queues for cylinders they can barely afford. Twelve years. Four lines. One government. Zero accountability. BJP ka ek hi naara, line mein rahe desh bechara," the 'X' post said.

The LPG shortage has been worsened by the halt in imports through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing Iran and US-Israel conflict. However, Iranian authorities have allowed Indian-flagged vessels to pass safely as maritime traffic remains largely suspended in the region.

Meanwhile, a Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began.

The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours. (ANI)

