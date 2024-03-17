New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Delhi BJP Secretary Harish Khurana lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday for 'disrespecting law and order' due to his repeated absence from Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons.

Khurana accused Delhi CM Kejriwal of evading accountability and seeking sympathy by portraying himself as a victim of political vendetta.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Law is taking its own course within the ambit of the law. ED has sent the 9th summons. But Delhi CM does not respect the law and runs away from it."

"He wants to gain sympathy and portray himself as a victim of vendetta politics. He did not even get relief from the court; he had to pay bail money, only then he got bail. If it were vendetta politics, he would have come out clean," Khurana said.

"It is the 9th summon, and I hope that, respecting the law, he will appear before it," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader and Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule, backing the Delhi Chief Minister, alleged that agencies are being used for vindictive politics in the country.

"It is very unfortunate that this kind of vindictive politics has taken over India...Unfortunately, if you see India today, the way agencies are used against people is very disappointing," she said.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Sunday issued the ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on March 21.

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the eighth summons, which he had skipped on March 4.

ED's move comes a day after Kejriwal first time appeared before the city's Rouse Avenue Court physically on Saturday in connection with the case as the agency earlier filed two complaints against him in the court for disobeying their summons to join the probe in the Delhi excise policy case. The court later granted him bail in the case filed by the agency for skipping its summons. (ANI)

