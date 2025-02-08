New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hugged and celebrated as the party looked set to form a government in Delhi after 27 years. Tiwari praised Sachdeva's leadership and thanked BJP workers, saying the people trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees. He also said Arvind Kejriwal would not return to power.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Tiwari said, "...We are proud of our state president Virendra Sachdeva and we thank every worker of the party. The public has bestowed their trust on PM Modi's guarantees...Arvind Kejriwal will never return to power"

Similarly, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said, "...I congratulate everyone. This is a historic victory for the BJP. This will also strengthen the NDA ..."

Additionally, Chaudhry thanked everyone for the BJP's historic victory.

Manoj Tiwari expressed his gratitude to the people of the national capital and assured them that the government would work for the development.Tiwari also mocked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the party was 'finished' and had no future in the country or any state.

"Words fall short to express our happiness. We express our gratitude to the people of Delhi... The people of Delhi have expressed their faith in PM Modi's guarantee... We will work for the development of Delhi... AAP is finished... AAP has no future in Delhi, Punjab and the country..." Tiwari said speaking to ANI.

Sachdeva and Tiwari were joined by other BJP leaders as they celebrated the historic win at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The election results marked a return to power of the BJP in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

BJP has won 48 of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi while AAP scored in 22 seats and the Congress failed to secure a single win. (ANI)

