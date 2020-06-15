Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | BJP Leaders Know They Won't Return to Power, Trying to Make Money Fast, Alleges Akhilesh

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | BJP Leaders Know They Won't Return to Power, Trying to Make Money Fast, Alleges Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said corruption has become a "domestic industry" in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that BJP leaders are trying to make as much money as they can, knowing that they will not return to power.

He hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged anomalies in the recruitment of 69,000 government teachers in the state, saying such scams are not possible without the help of people from the top.

Also Read | Two Indian Embassy Officials Detained by Pakistan Freed, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"The BJP dispensation is losing its mental balance fearing that it will not return to power. The government is misusing its power and the BJP leaders are trying to make as much money as possible," Yadav claimed.

"The mastermind of the recruitment scam is said to be associated with the BJP. In the Basic Education department, there are many teachers working on fake documents," he alleged.

Also Read | Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police was recently asked to probe the case in which salaries worth lakhs of rupees had been withdrawn from multiple schools in the name of just one teacher -- Anamika Shukla.

"There are reports that some colleges associated with the Lucknow University also have such Anamikas. Such scams are not possible without any green signal from the top. As far as corruption is concerned, it has become a domestic industry," Yadav alleged.

Referring to the arrest of seven persons, including two secretaries of the minister of state for animal husbandry, by the STF for duping a man of over Rs 9 crore, the SP chief said, "In the secretariat, senior officers are also running the business of cheating people in the name of getting them jobs and contracts."

"A separate office was opened in the secretariat and the government had no clue about it," he said in a statement in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement