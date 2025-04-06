New Delhi/Bengaluru [India], April 6 (ANI): Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the party's 46th Foundation Day on April 6 with tributes to its legacy and pledges to uphold the vision of national development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

This year's Foundation Day coincided with the festival of Ram Navami.

In Bengaluru, BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan conveyed his greetings for both the events and highlighted the BJP's meteoric rise as the largest political party in the world.

"My heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami and the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both celebrated on 6th April... The BJP has grown tremendously over the years, emerging as the largest political party in the world with the highest number of members in the largest democracy on the planet," said Narayan

"Our commitment has always been--Nation First, Party Next... Thousands of our workers and leaders have worked selflessly and even sacrificed their lives to build this great nation and the party... We must strengthen the party, make it more transparent, accountable, and progressive...," he added.

From Delhi, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay echoed similar sentiments, describing the day as a source of pride for all BJP karyakartas.

"This is a matter of great pride for all of us BJP workers... Today, we can all say with pride that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP has become the largest party in the world... India is progressing rapidly, and we are moving towards a 'Viksit Bharat'..." he noted.

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, speaking from Hyderabad, underscored the BJP's roots and enduring mission. "The BJP workers in the nation are celebrating BJP's Foundation Day. PM Narendra Modi is following the aim with which Atal Bihari Vajpayee founded BJP...I want to tell all the people that Congress and other parties tried to mislead people on the subject of the Waqf Amendment Bill...," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari in Delhi invoked ideological stalwarts Deendayal Upadhyaya and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He said, "... PM Narendra Modi motivated every BJP worker as per Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's intent... BJP is the sole political party which considers service its tradition and sacrifices itself for the nation's interest... Every BJP worker has made a resolution that they will spend their life fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya in Ahmedabad on the foundation day of BJP. (ANI)

