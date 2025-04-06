Noida, April 6: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her two young children before dying by suicide following a domestic quarrel with her husband over breakfast. The tragic event unfolded on the roof of their house in Bisrakh, Noida, on Thursday morning. The woman, Aarti, reportedly hanged her 6-year-old and 5-year-old with a scarf before taking her own life. Police suspect the act was triggered by ongoing marital discord.

According to a report by the Times of India, Aarti and her husband, Rajkumar, had been facing marital issues for some time, with frequent arguments. On the morning of the tragedy, Rajkumar allegedly quarreled with Aarti over breakfast, accusing her of not preparing it on time. He also reportedly scolded their two younger children, which escalated tensions between the couple. Noida: ‘Depressed’ Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Building, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

After the argument, Aarti took her two children to the roof of their house. The police suspect that she first hanged her 6-year-old and 5-year-old children with a scarf before taking her own life. The bodies of Aarti and the children were discovered by neighbors, who alerted the authorities. The family members rushed them to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival. Suicide Attempt on Facebook Live: Noida Woman Consumes Sleeping Pills, Accuses In-Laws of Harassment, Rescued After Audience Alerts Police (Watch Video).

Police have not yet received any formal complaints from Aarti's family. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy mentioned that the couple had been married for 12 years, and while they had three children, the eldest daughter was not harmed during the incident. The investigation is ongoing to determine further details about the family's troubled domestic life.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).