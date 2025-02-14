Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Friday said the Central government remains steadfast in its mission to support the social and economic upliftment of Divyangjans in the country.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the 11-day ‘Divya Kala Mela' along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Gulshan Ground here.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) in collaboration with the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC), the event aims to showcase products, skills and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Divya Kala Melas, initiated in 2022, have emerged as a transformative platform for Divyangjans to showcase their talents, gain economic independence and contribute to the nation's growth,” Kumar said.

The minister said that Divya Kala Melas have been instrumental in addressing the challenges faced by Divyangjans, particularly those living in remote areas who often lack access to platforms to showcase their skills and these initiatives not only empower individuals but also uplift entire families, aligning with the government's vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Pointing towards the stellar performances of the Indian athletes at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, the minister highlighted that they have been making the nation proud at both national and international level.

“The government is actively working to provide more opportunities for Divyangjans to participate in national and international programs, ensuring their talents are channelled effectively. Skill development and training programs across various sectors are being implemented to further enhance their economic prospects,” he said.

He said the government remains steadfast in its mission to support the social and economic upliftment of Divyangjans.

“By organizing camps and melas across the country, it aims to create an inclusive ecosystem where every individual has the opportunity to grow,” he said.

In his address, the lieutenant governor expressed gratitude to the Central government and said the Mela reflects the prime minister's commitment to make Divyangjan economically empowered and self-reliant.

Reiterating his resolve to bring qualitative change in the lives of Divyangjan, Sinha said the Union Territory of J&K is committed to create a conducive environment to provide equal opportunities and protect rights of Divyangjan.

"I always believe in God's gift and doing good for others. I have made administration's primary goal to take steps that will lead to mainstreaming of Divyangjan in society," said Sinha.

“In 2020 I had introduced a multi-faceted approach in administration so that Divyangjan can realise their potential and become active participants in the development process," he added.

The lieutenant governor highlighted the dedicated efforts made by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to make assistive devices accessible to differently abled.

"I want to make sure every Divyangjan has access to assistive equipments that empowers them and minimizes the disability impact,” he said, adding devices like hearing aids, wheel chairs, limb prosthetics and motorised scooty, which improve functional capacity and help the differently abled to live independently have been made available to them in far flung areas of the UT.

The lieutenant governor urged the individual and social service organisations to help Divyangjan in procuring suitable devices as per their needs.

He also urged the innovators of Jammu and Kashmir to invent more user-friendly aids and devices for Divyangjan with the help of modern technology.

