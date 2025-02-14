New Delhi, February 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on February 15, with over 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad set to appear. On the first day, Class 10 students will take the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students will write the Entrepreneurship exam.

The exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. CBSE has issued strict guidelines to maintain the integrity of the exams. Regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates should opt for light-coloured clothing. CBSE Exams 2025: CBSE Announces List of Prohibited and Permitted Items at Examination Centres, Violators Will Be Banned for 2 Years; Know What You Can and Can’t Bring Here.

Students must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and carefully read the question paper instructions before answering. The board has also listed items prohibited inside the exam hall, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, cameras, unauthorized study materials, wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches. Food and drinks are not allowed, except for diabetic students with prior approval. CBSE Board Exam 2025: Delhi Metro Makes Special Arrangement for Classes 10 and 12 from February 15 to April 4.

Admit cards have been issued via the Pariksha Sangam Portal. Regular students must carry their admit cards and school IDs, while private candidates need a government-issued photo ID. To ensure smooth conduct, CBSE held a live webcast at 2:30 PM on Friday on its YouTube channel, detailing exam and evaluation guidelines for centre superintendents and other officials.

The Class 10 exams will continue until March 18, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4. CBSE has provided sufficient gaps between major subjects this year to ease the examination process. Given the increased student commute on examination days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special facilitation measures in partnership with CISF. Students will be given priority during frisking and ticketing at metro stations, with additional staff deployed to assist them during peak hours.

