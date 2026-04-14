Nagamangala (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka on Tuesday declared that a BJP-led NDA government will be formed in Karnataka in 2028.

Addressing the media, Ashoka added that the choice of Chief Minister would be finalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the polls.

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"A BJP-led NDA government will be formed in Karnataka in 2028. JD(S) will also be with us. JD(S) is already with the BJP in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will decide who should become the Chief Minister. There are many Chief Ministerial aspirants in the BJP. If the party blesses me, I too can become CM. But more important than all this right now is to remove the corrupt Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. We will continue our struggles for this," Ashoka told reporters.

Commenting on the ongoing speculation regarding a leadership change in the state, the Opposition Leader alleged that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's influence is declining within the Congress party.

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"The Chief Minister change should have happened in November. That date has now passed. DK Shivakumar went to Mallikarjun Kharge's house and created a ruckus. The government has already died in this internal fight. If the MLAs had any respect for the party president, they wouldn't have gone to Delhi. The MLAs are not giving even three paise worth of value to DK Shivakumar's voice. This shows that his influence is declining. Those in Congress who are aspiring to become CM are fighting among themselves. In the midst of all this, the development of the state is not happening," added Ashoka.

He further declared that Congress has become a party of fights.

"Earlier, people used to call Janata Dal the 'Party of Fights'. In the same way, Congress has now become the 'Party of Fights'," declared Ashoka.

These remarks were made during the preparations for the inauguration of the Guru Bhairavaikya Temple (memorial of the late Balagangadharanatha Swami) at the Adichunchanagiri Math.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the inauguration of the Guru Bhairavaikya Temple of the Adichunchanagiri Sansthana. Excellent preparations are underway here, with arrangements made for thousands of people to sit. The Prime Minister has immense devotion towards the Math. He had participated in many programs in math earlier as well.

The temple has been constructed in a very attractive design. I have also been allowed to participate in the program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first participate in the worship of Lord Bhairavaikya, and then take part in the temple inauguration and the public meeting, Ashoka informed. (ANI)

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