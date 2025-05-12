Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): The ruling BJP and its alliance partners are set to register a massive victory in the panchayat polls in Assam as counting of votes in many Zilla Parishad seats and Anchalik Panchayat seats is in progress.

The BJP and its alliance partners are leading in maximum Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat seats.

The panchayat polls in Assam were held in two phases - the first phase was held on May 2 and the second phase was held on May 7 across 27 districts of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening said, while interacting with BJP karyakartas at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati: "We are going to register a massive victory in this election."

"Out of 397 Zilla Parishad constituencies, NDA is going to win 83 per cent seats while out of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat seats, NDA is going to win 91 per cent seats," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing the press, the Assam Chief Minister said that - "State BJP president Dilip Saikia has lead us from the front in this election. From the beginning, we were confident that we will be able to get a massive victory after successfully completion from selection of candidates to alliance. All ministers, MLAs, Union ministers, all BJP leaders took part in this election following the suggestion of the state BJP president. I extend my gratitude, thanks and congratulate all - especially Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP's national secretary MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, former Union minister Rameswar Teli, Union MoS Pabitra Margherita. The Prime Minister's love for Assam and his greetings is an inspiration for us. The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his love for Assam is also a factor for BJP's massive victory."

BJP-led NDA are leading in 285 Zilla Parishad seats, 700 Anchalik Panchayat seats.

The BJP and its alliance partners have registered an impressive victory in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon districts. (ANI)

