New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday emphasised that the focus should be on ensuring accountability rather than assigning blame in the Karur stampede.

Speaking to the reporters, Srinivasan said, "At present, we don't want to play the blame game. The government is responsible for providing adequate protection and ensuring an orderly public meeting for whoever is organising it. Prima facie, it is the dharmic responsibility of the state government."

Further, the Mahila Morcha National President said, "This is not the first incident; on several occassions, even the BJP has faced it, that they did not provide a proper venue and proper security arrangements. Even for a protest, the democratic right is being denied by the DMK government... We stand with the statement made by our State President..." she further said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He further announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

The stampede took place on Saturday during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, claiming 39 lives. State Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. (ANI)

