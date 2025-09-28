New Delhi, September 28: Addressing the Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Assamese singers Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, and Karnataka author S.L. Bhyrappa, and remembered their contributions to the nation. PM Modi played two songs of Bhupen Hazarika and said, "These sounds bear witness to how Bhupen Hazarika's songs connect different countries around the world. In fact, a very commendable effort has been made in Sri Lanka. In this, Sri Lankan artistes have translated Bhupen Da ji's iconic song 'Manuhe-Manuhar Baba' into Sinhala and Tamil. I played you the audio of these very songs." ‘Bhupen Da’s Music United India and Inspired Generations’, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati (Watch Videos).

He also mentioned that he had the privilege of participating in his birth centenary celebrations in Assam. "It was truly a memorable event," he said. Remembering Zubeen Garg, PM Modi said, "Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg." "Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," he said, also playing songs of the singer. ‘When a Fighter Dies, a Hero Dies…’: Zubeen Garg’s Last Interview Video Condemning People Who Turned Him Into a ‘Machine’ Shows Late Assamese Singer in Deep Anguish (Watch).

Zubeen Garg Was a Shining Gem of Assam's Cultural Heritage

Zubeen Garg was a shining gem of Assam’s cultural heritage. He will always live in the hearts of the people! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/wUWx7fA0hz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

Paying homage to S. L. Bhyrappa, PM Modi said, "A few days ago, our country also lost the great thinker and philosopher, S. L. Bhyrappa. I had personal contact with Bhyrappa, and we had in-depth conversations on various topics on several occasions." "His works will continue to guide the thinking of the younger generation. Translations of many of his Kannada works are also available. He taught us how important it is to be proud of our roots and culture. I pay my heartfelt tribute to S.L. Bhyrappa ji and urge the youth to read his oeuvre," he added.

