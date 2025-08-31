Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and workers on Sunday staged a protest in Jammu against the derogatory remarks allegedly made by a Congress worker against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Darbhanga.

The BJP Mahila Morcha workers protested near the state Congress office.

One of the protesters said, "The Congress worker has not only insulted the Prime Minister and his late mother, but also the mothers and sisters of the entire country. They have hurt the sentiments of the women and insulted Indian traditions. This shows their (Congress's) ideology and the level of politics they have stooped to."

"Our appeal is that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Prime Minister, his late mother and the people of the country," she added.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga Police have arrested the man accused of hurling abuses. "A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Chaudhary said.

A video of the incident showing the man allegedly making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister had gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the row, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the BJP of manufacturing the controversy. "BJP toolkit out. When they get rattled by the truth, they first plant their own agents to raise objectionable slogans; then they make an issue out of it to distract attention from the issues. And finally, Modi himself will come and give a teary-eyed speech during elections to get sympathy. Your lies have stopped working," he said in a post on X.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while leading the opposition's Voter Adhikar Yatra, stopped his car to interact with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers who were showing black flags. The Rai Barelli MP tried to calm the protesters by offering candies.

The row has also sparked clashes in Bihar. On Friday, BJP workers staged a protest outside the Congress office in Patna over the Darbhanga remarks, leading to a confrontation.

Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin said, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this." (ANI)

