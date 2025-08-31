Have You Received an Email Asking You To Download E-PAN Card? PIB Fact Check Issues Warning Against Phishing Emails

Mumbai, August 31: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has issued a warning to taxpayers against a fresh wave of phishing emails claiming to offer upgraded "PAN 2.0" cards, calling the messages fraudulent and urging the public not to click on any suspicious links. According to the government agency, the fake emails typically have subject lines like “Download e-PAN Card Online: A Step-by-Step Guide”. They may use official-sounding language and design elements to appear legitimate, but the goal is to lure you into clicking on malicious links or downloading harmful attachments.

The emails, appearing to come from "PAN 2.0 Cards" and sent from addresses like info@smt.plusoasis.com, falsely claim that the Income Tax Department has launched a new version of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) featuring QR codes. Recipients are prompted to click a link to download their free “e-PAN.” Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

📢Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️This Email is #Fake ✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information ➡️Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://t.co/nMxyPtwN00 pic.twitter.com/M1Onqor36w — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 31, 2025

The PIB Fact Check unit labelled the emails as “#Fake” and warned citizens to check the sender’s email address, avoid clicking on links or attachments, and not respond to such messages. "Do not respond to emails, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information and report such phishing e-mails," PIB Fact Check said.

The Income Tax Department, in an advisory, said that it never asks taxpayers to provide sensitive details like passwords, bank account numbers, or credit card information via email. It also does not send unsolicited emails with download links for e-PANs. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

"Use anti-virus software, anti-spyware, and a firewall and keep them updated. Some phishing e-mails contain software that can harm your computer or track your activities on the internet without your knowledge. Anti-virus & Anti-spyware software and firewall can protect you from inadvertently accepting such unwanted files," the Income Tax advisory stated.

