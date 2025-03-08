Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): The women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated International Women's Day in Shimla on Saturday. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and women leaders highlighted the importance of empowerment and education.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women across various sectors, with former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also gracing the occasion. The celebration highlighted the role of women in society and their continuous struggle for empowerment.

BJP leader Kimi Sood extended her wishes to all women and emphasized the need for genuine female empowerment.

"First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to all women on International Women's Day. However, I still feel that women have not yet received their full rights, which is why we celebrate this day with such zeal," she said.

Sood highlighted that true women's empowerment encompasses multiple dimensions, not just financial independence.

"When we talk about women empowerment, it is not just limited to financial independence. It includes health, protection from exploitation, progress, prosperity, and the overall well-being of women in society. Only when all these aspects are addressed can we say that women are truly empowered," she remarked.

Emphasising the role of education in empowering women, she told ANI, "Education is the key factor that can truly empower women. Whether it is in India or around the world, if women are given complete access to education, they can achieve true empowerment. This is what we should strive for."

She said traditional gender stereotypes need to be addressed. "There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman. But why should a woman only be behind a man? She deserves to stand beside him, share equal responsibility, and be recognized for her contributions," she added.

The event was presided over by the BJP women's wing leader Rupa Sharma, who expressed her gratitude to all participants and reaffirmed the party's commitment to women's empowerment.

"First of all, I would like to extend my warm wishes to all women on International Women's Day. I am grateful to my fellow leaders and the women of the BJP Women's Wing for giving me the opportunity to preside over this event," she said.

Sharma highlighted the progress made by women in India and recognized the role of historical women leaders who paved the way for empowerment.

"Women like Ahilyabai Holkar and Savitribai Phule played a pivotal role in transforming the condition of women in our country. They fought against social evils like polygamy and stood up for women's education. Today, their struggle has laid the foundation for our progress," she added.

She also praised the current government's efforts in promoting women empowerment since 2014.

"When the BJP government came to power in 2014, it provided women with wings to fly. Today, we see women leading Republic Day parades, becoming 'Lakhpati Didis' (wealthy women entrepreneurs), and working as frontline health workers like ASHA workers. Our government has paved the way for women to rise and succeed," Sharma further said.

Touching upon the challenges faced by women, especially in combating drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh, Sharma emphasised collective action.

"In a state like Himachal Pradesh, we are facing a major issue with drug abuse among youth. This has indirectly affected women and families. It is our collective responsibility to spread awareness and fight against drug abuse. The government has launched several schemes to uplift women and youth, and we must make sure they benefit from these schemes," she said.

Acknowledging the importance of political representation for women, Sharma appreciated the government's efforts to increase women's participation in governance.

"Today, women have a strong presence in local governance, panchayats, and even the armed forces. The government has also ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, and we are progressing towards true women empowerment," she remarked.

The event concluded with a call for unity and strength among women to fight against social evils and build a better future.

Rupa Sharma concluded by saying, "On behalf of the Himachal Pradesh BJP Women's Wing, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all women. Let us continue to support each other, fight against drug abuse, and contribute towards making our society better. Women have the power, and we must use it wisely." (ANI)

