New Delhi, March 8: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday said that the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being fulfilled today, and the revival of this sugar mill will open the door to prosperity for over 10,000 farmers in this entire region and Valsad. Addressing the program for the revival and modernisation of three sugar mills in Gir Somnath and Valsad, Gujarat, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Cooperation has launched several initiatives that have opened pathways for the development of millions of farmers in a country dependent on agriculture.

He noted that, as part of such an initiative, the revival of these three sugar mills has been carried out through Indian Potash Limited, in which 60 percent of the share capital is held by cooperatives. Amit Shah said, "Prime Minister Modi has transformed our food-producing farmers into energy-producing farmers by integrating energy production with several sugar mills through ethanol and seeds." He said that ethanol-producing cooperative sugar mills contribute to food security and help reduce the country's petroleum import bill. Amit Shah Reviews Situation Situation in Manipur; Focus on Surrender of Looted, Illegal Arms.

Additionally, our farmers will transform from local producers to global biofuel producers. He mentioned that in the coming days, we would increase ethanol production and enter the international market to export it. The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the revival of these three sugar mills will significantly change the lives of nearly ten thousand farmers in this region. He mentioned that Indian Potash Limited, the State Cooperative Bank, the Gujarat government, and the Government of India have made this major decision in the interest of these farmers.

He added that Indian Potash Limited has revived the sugar mills and assisted sugarcane farmers in several other ways. Amit Shah stated that to increase sugarcane production, Indian Potash Limited has introduced new types of seeds, sugarcane harvesting machines, fertilizer spraying through drones, and drip irrigation systems and has even set up factories for ethanol and gas production. Amit Shah said we aim to produce ethanol, compressed biogas, and organic fertilizers from sugarcane in these three factories.

He stated that Prime Minister Modi has undertaken several unprecedented initiatives for the welfare of farmers. He mentioned that in 2013-14, the budget for agriculture was just Rs 22,000 crore, which Prime Minister Modi increased to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2023-24, a six-fold rise. Shah also said that, in addition to this, Modi Ji has increased the loans given to farmers, which were Rs 8.5 lakh crore at that time, to Rs 25.5 lakh crore. He said that this reflects Prime Minister Modi's vision for the welfare of farmers. Amit Shah Attends CISF Raising Day Parade in Tamil Nadu's Thakkolam.

He mentioned that while the price of DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) is rising worldwide, Prime Minister Modi has kept the price stable in the country by providing subsidies on DAP for the past 10 years. He added that these results are based on Narendra Modi Ji's thinking, which has ensured that farmers continue to benefit from various new schemes, such as affordable fertilizers, drip irrigation facilities, organic farming, farmer credit cards, and ethanol.

Union Minister of Cooperation said that Indian Potash Limited has illuminated the lives of more than ten thousand farmers through a new beginning. He mentioned that when these sugar mills start functioning at full capacity, the doors of prosperity for the farmers here will open. Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled the commitment made to farmers. He emphasized that now, by encouraging farmers to adopt drip irrigation, we all must work together to save water.

