New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ajay Mahawar voiced his support on Friday for the proposed name change of Mustafabad and Baburpur, criticising the historical figure Babur in the process.

Speaking to ANI, Mahawar said, "Babur was cruel, who made a structure in his name after destroying Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and changed the city's name to Faizabad. He cannot be our hero. If you want to rename cities in the name of Muslims, name them after people like APJ Abdul Kalam, Ashfaqulla Khan, or Abdul Gaffar Khan. We don't have a problem with Muslims, but with those who are cruel and looters."

Furthermore, BJP MLA Mahawar also took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of attempting to evade accountability over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

He said, "They (AAP) want to run from the CAG report and make excuses for the same. The posters are not being allowed, and they are also trying to disrupt the assembly. The opposition is being answered, and still, they are not participating. The speaker gave the right punishment for trying to hijack the Assembly sessions and made them out of the assembly."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Atishi, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, along with other AAP MLAs, staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly on Friday against the BJP on the issue of Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi LoP Atishi accused the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises it had made during the elections, adding that it doesn't even intend to give Rs 2500 in the future.

The Delhi LoP hit out at the BJP government over the resolution to rename the Mustafabad assembly constituency, stating that they are talking about this because they "don't" want to give Rs 2500.

"The PM had promised the people of Delhi that Rs 2500 would be credited to the bank accounts of the women of Delhi. When we asked about this scheme and the timeline for its implementation in the Assembly today, the AAP MLAs were removed from the House. Now that the BJP doesn't want to give Rs 2500, it is talking about renaming Mustafabad."

Earlier, the BJP MLA and the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, reiterated his demands to change the name of the Mustafabad assembly constituency, stating that everyone is demanding the renaming of the Mustafabad constituency to Shiv Vihar.

The Delhi Assembly is set to discuss a resolution moved by Bisht "to change the name of Mustafabad Assembly Constituency to Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

