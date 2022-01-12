Bhadohi (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) After a letter claiming that he has quit the BJP went viral on social media, BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, considered close to former Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, lodged an FIR with police refuting its content and asserting that he is and will remain with BJP.

A letter on Tripathi's letterhead, addressed to BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, went viral on Tuesday night. It claimed he has resigned from the BJP, creating a flutter in his area.

The MLA later claimed that the letter was fake and had lodged an FIR in this connection.

"This is a conspiracy. An attempt is being made to create confusion among the people. I have not left the BJP. I have got an FIR registered in the matter at the Gyanpur police station. I demand strict action and deep probe in the matter," the MLA told reporters.

Tripathi had joined BJP in 2017 with Maurya and got the assembly ticket from the BJP and later won the election.

