Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): BJP MLA Raja Singh from Telangana's Goshamahal Constituency on Wednesday demanded the immediate suspension of a State Electricity Department official accused of "inhumane behaviour" towards the victims of the Gulzar House fire tragedy near Charminar, where 17 members of a single family lost their lives on May 18.

In a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the BJP MLA stated that the official has allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the grieving family, used objectionable language, snatched a female family member's phone, and issued threats, prompting him to call for a high-level inquiry, legal action, and better treatment of tragedy-stricken families by the state administration.

"I write to you with deep anguish regarding the devastating fire incident that occurred at Gulzar House, Charminar, which tragically claimed the lives of 17 members of a single family... The said official not only demanded a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh from the grieving family but also used objectionable language towards a female member of the household... Such behaviour is unacceptable, inhuman, and a violation of public service ethics," the MLA stated in his letter.

He urged for immediate suspension of the officer, a high-level inquiry, legal and disciplinary action, protection for the victim's family, and clear directives to treat such families with dignity.

"This is not merely an administrative issue -- it is a test of our collective humanity and governance. I trust that your government will take swift and decisive action to deliver justice and uphold public faith," his letter further read.

Earlier on May 30, family members of the 17 victims who lost their lives in the Gulzar House fire have demanded a formal inquiry into the incident, alleging lapses by both the fire department and hospital authorities.

Speaking at a press conference on that day, Santosh Gupta, a relative of one of the deceased, accused the fire department of not responding promptly to the emergency and claimed that fire personnel were not equipped with adequate apparatus to handle the situation.

Another family member, Nitish Gupta, alleged that medical assistance at the hospital was also delayed.

"There was no paramedical staff in the ambulance. All the casualties occurred due to suffocation," the family members said, expressing deep frustration over the response from emergency services. (ANI)

