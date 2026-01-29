Satna, January 29: A BJP mandal president, Pulkit Tandon, has been booked by police for allegedly assaulting a young woman and her mother following a late-night altercation in Satna district. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night and left both women injured.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, who runs a beauty parlour, the incident took place at the warehouse of Pulkit Tandon’s trading shop. She alleged that she was called to the location under the pretext of providing beauty parlour services to a customer.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said she received a phone call late Tuesday night from RK Namdev, described as a servant of Tandon. Namdev allegedly connected her to Tandon, who claimed that a customer had arrived and requested her presence. Although she initially refused due to the late hour, she later agreed and went to the warehouse.

The woman alleged that upon reaching the spot, Namdev told her the customer was inside and asked her to enter the warehouse. Once inside, she reportedly found Pulkit Tandon consuming alcohol. When she attempted to leave, Tandon allegedly grabbed her hand, pushed her to the ground, and began slapping and assaulting her while verbally abusing her.

Namdev allegedly arrived at the scene shortly after. The complainant’s mother and brother, who had followed her to the location, intervened. When the brother attempted to record the incident on his mobile phone, the accused allegedly smashed the device.

BJP Mandal President Pulkit Tandon Booked for Assaulting Woman and Her Mother in Satna

This video from Satna, Madhya Pradesh is very disturbing. The accused one Pulkit Tondon is allegedly associated with the BJP. He is a Mandal Adhyaksh for the BJP as per his Facebook account and yet the audacity and utter disregard for law is scary. pic.twitter.com/9iB86GMg8s — Vishnukant Tiwari (@vishnukant_7) January 28, 2026

Both the woman and her mother sustained injuries during the assault and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The complainant further alleged that attempts were made to pressure the family into not approaching the police.

On Wednesday, CCTV footage related to the incident surfaced and went viral on social media, reportedly showing the assault and the subsequent scuffle. Police officials confirmed that they are aware of the footage and have included it as part of the ongoing investigation.

Based on the complaint, Nagod police registered an FIR against Pulkit Tandon under Sections 296(A), 115(2), 351(3), 3(5) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrest had been made at the time of filing this report, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a notice to Pulkit Tandon, seeking an explanation regarding the allegations.

