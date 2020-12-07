Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): BJP MLC Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday wrote a letter to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice urging the court to take cognisance of the reports of alleged irregularities at the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

"I write to bring to your kind attention the disconcerting news items that have been appearing in the mainstream press on the misgovernance and irregularities at the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF)," Siroya said in the letter to the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Section 144 Imposed Across Gujarat Ahead of Nationwide Shutdown Called by Farmers.

Siroya said that after news reports of alleged irregularities came to light he had asked the Chairman of the foundation to step aside and get an independent enquiry done in the matter, but informed that he has not received any response in the matter.

"Since it is a public trust, which receives public donations and government funds, I thought it my duty to humbly request you to take cognisance of the news items and institute suitable action. As you are aware, the APF is an agency that helps many state governments, including the Karnataka government, in running the midday meal welfare scheme for school children," the letter said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: No Political Leaders to Be Allowed on Stage, Road Blockade Till 3 PM, Say Farmer Leaders.

Along with his letter to the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Siroya also attached several reports and other documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities related to Akshaya Patra Foundation, which is headquartered in Bengaluru.

"When the story first broke a few days ago, l had written a letter to the Chairman of the APF on 23 November 2020 to step aside and get an independent enquiry done after consulting both the Chief Justice of India and your lordship," the letter said.

"Besides others. I had marked a copy of this letter to you. I have attached it again with this letter, besides some news reports, for your easy reference. I wish to report that I have not received any response from the APF to my letter," it added.

Reportedly, allegations of impropriety have been levelled against the Akshaya Patra Foundation. It was alleged that over half of the foundation's more than 52 kitchens across the country have indulged in foodgrain and fund diversion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)