Ahmedabad, December 7: Ahead of the nationwide shutdown (Bharat bandh) called by farmers tomorrow to protest against the Centre's three agriculture-related laws, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia imposed Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) in the state, according to India Today. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. Bharat Bandh on December 8: Here's What Will Stay Open And Services That Are Likely to be Affected.

Farmer unions have called for a Bharat bandh tomorrow i.e. December 8 against the Centre's recently-enacted farm laws. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are among the 12 states and a joint platform of 10 central trade unions have so far extended their support to the call. Bharat Bandh on Tuesday: Congress, TRS, Left, RJD, TMC Among List of Political Parties Supporting Farmers' Shutdown Call.

The nationwide strike, to be held from 11 am to 3 pm, after the fifth round of talks between farmer leaders and the government remained inconclusive. Thousands of protesters have already blocked Delhi borders at five points connecting it to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

While the government seeks to amend The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers want complete withdrawal.

