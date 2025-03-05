New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of negligence and misuse of healthcare resources, alleging that essential medical supplies remained unutilized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The AAP government had zero interest in the health of the people of Delhi... If people had received these medical facilities during COVID-19, they could have thanked PM Narendra Modi. Maybe that's why AAP let these facilities go to waste instead of providing them to the people. They acquired these supplies at a minimal cost but failed to utilize them. There are two main reasons for this: first, had these supplies been distributed during COVID-19, people would have credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, something the AAP leadership may not have wanted. Second, those in need of relief never received it. This is a glaring example of negligence and misuse of healthcare resources," he said.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected GTB Hospital, highlighting large-scale wastage of medical resources.

She alleged that essential medical supplies worth crores had remained unused since the COVID-19 pandemic, while hospital facilities were left in a non-functional state.

"The entire godown is stuffed. There are 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, 36,000 PPE kits, and a lot of other medical equipment lying here... All of this has been here since the time of COVID-19. Godowns of all the hospitals are also packed like this, as I said in the House yesterday. Material worth crores is being wasted. None of it is usable, it has been here since COVID... Crores were spent on erecting buildings which have no medical facilities... Out of all seven semi-permanent structures, not even one has been completed. Those seven buildings were worth Rs. 12,000 crores... Those who are shouting that Rs. 2,500 should be distributed (to the women of Delhi) should see what kind of government they have left for us. They wasted crores of rupees belonging to the people of Delhi... The whole system is defunct... Patients are not able to get their treatment, and doctors are embarrassed... Only one MD is working for four huge hospitals... The health and education model of the AAP government was zero..." Gupta stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence on Wednesday, where a large number of people gathered to extend their greetings. Citizens and supporters presented bouquets and gifts to the Chief Minister as they met her during the event. The program witnessed enthusiastic participation, with attendees engaging in discussions with the Chief Minister. Several dignitaries and party workers were also present at the gathering. (ANI)

