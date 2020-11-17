Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's eight-year-old granddaughter succumbed to injuries sustained during the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Also Read | Zoom Launches 'At Risk Meeting Notifier' Feature to Prevent Zoombombing.

Joshi, who is a daughter of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna joined BJP in 2016, is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. She had served as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years (2007 to 2012). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)