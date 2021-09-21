New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday nominated S Selvaganapathy as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Puducherry.

Selvaganapathy, a former nominated MLA in the Puducherry assembly, is currently the treasurer of the BJP local unit.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday announced that the party has nominated Selvaganapathy as its Rajya Sabha nominee from Puducherry.

The BJP is in power with All India NR Congress (AINRC) in the Union Territory.

The election to the Rajya Sabha seat would be held on October 4. The incumbent member N Gokulakrishnan's term ends on October 6.

