Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Days after Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar pitched for an alliance with SAD, state BJP unit working president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday said his party is preparing to fight all 117 Assembly seats in the 2027 elections.

Sharma further said people have already seen the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and they want to get rid of AAP with hopes only from the BJP.

"People have seen all the parties. People have seen the Congress and the Akali Dal. You will say you had an alliance with the Akali Dal. We had entered into an alliance earlier in the interest of Punjab because at that time the state had come out of militancy," said Sharma.

Referring to earlier alliance with SAD, Sharma said it was done to ensure peace and harmony in the state.

"Today the BJP is preparing for (fighting) all 117 Assembly seats," said Sharma.

He pointed out that the BJP had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls alone.

"Each BJP worker is putting his day and night to work for the party to ensure that the 'lotus' (BJP poll symbol) blooms in the Assembly polls and the BJP forms the government," said Sharma while speaking to reporters in the Bathinda district.

Sharma was replying to a question on Jakhar's reported statement that the BJP's alliance with the SAD was the need of the hour.

SAD had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020 over the issue of three farm laws, which were later repealed.

As per the earlier pact between the two parties, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and SAD 94 seats. In parliamentary elections, SAD used to fight 10 seats and the BJP three.

