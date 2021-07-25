Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Manguesh near here on Sunday.

Nadda was accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude to the religious place located in Mangueshi village, about 20 km from the state capital Panaji.

After the visit, Tanavade tweeted, “Accompanied @JPNadda Ji during his visit to Mangueshi Temple, one of the oldest temples of #Goa. Prayed before Lord Manguesh for the well-being of the state. The diverse paths of Goan Temples are fingers of the loving hand of the one Supreme Being, a hand extended to all.”

Nadda is scheduled to address a press conference in Panaji later in the day.

The BJP chief arrived on Saturday on a two-day visit to the coastal state, where the Assembly polls are due next year.

On the first day of his visit, he addressed Members of Parliament, MLAs and other BJP functionaries here and asked them to ensure people affected by the floods caused due to heavy rains over the past few days are taken care of.

