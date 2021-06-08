Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) The BJP Monday held demonstrations in all the wards of the city against the state government's decision to suspend Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation's Mayor Somya Gurjar and three councilors for allegedly misbehaving the local body's commissioner.

Gurjar (BJP) and three councilors - Ajay Singh Chauhan, Paras Jain (also of the BJP) and Shankar Sharma (independent) -- were suspended Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with Yagya Mitra Singh Deo on Friday.

Terming the decision "politically motivated", the suspended mayor said the allegations were baseless.

"It is a totally politically motivated decision. I worked with honesty and never thought that this would be the result of working honestly. The government is supporting those who are involved in wrong acts but I have full faith in the judiciary," Gurjar told reporters.

Protests were held Monday evening in all the wards of Jaipur.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said the state government's act is dictatorial and undemocratic and the party will hold demonstrations across the state on Tuesday.

"We condemn the act. It clearly shows that the Congress was not able to digest their defeat in the Jaipur greater municipal corporation elections. The government is discriminating against the municipal corporation," he said.

Union Minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat said that public representatives cannot be suspended without hearing their side.

He tweeted that it was an example of fascism and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will have to answer.

"Gehlot should remember this is not the time of 1975 emergency or 1984 genocide. This time they have to reply. For how long will the Congress misuse the state's system?" he asked.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and other leaders also condemned the suspension of the four.

The Department of local self-governance issued the orders on Sunday night suspending the four councilors for allegedly manhandling, pushing and abusing the commissioner.

Apart from the suspension, the Congress government also decided to conduct a judicial inquiry in the matter.

The alleged incident happened on Friday when the commissioner, Yagya Mitra Singh Deo, had gone to the mayor's chamber to attend a meeting on a matter related to the company engaged in door-to-door garbage collection.

During the meeting, a heated argument broke out between the two and the commissioner, a civil servant, got up to leave midway. In the middle of this, the councilors allegedly manhandled and abused him.

