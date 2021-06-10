New Delhi, June 10: The ruling BJP received over Rs 785 crore in contributions from individuals, electoral trusts and corporates in 2019-20 which is over five times more than what the Congress received during the same period. According to the BJP's latest contribution report submitted to the Election Commission in February and put out in the public domain by the poll panel this week, the party received over Rs 785 crore in contributions.

Major contributors for the BJP included electoral trusts, corporates and leaders of the party itself among others. Among the leaders who contributed to the party funds included Piyush Goyal, Pema Khandu, Kirron Kher and Raman Singh. Coronavirus Pandemic: All BJP MPs to Donate Rs 1 Crore From MPLADS Funds, Forego One Month's Salary, Says JP Nadda.

ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal were some of the corporate houses which contributed to the BJP's kitty.

New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust also contributed to the BJP's funds. According to the contribution report of the Congress, it received Rs 139 crore as contributions. The Trinamool Congress received Rs 8 crore, while CPI got Rs 1.3 crore. The CPI (M) received Rs 19.7 crore as contributions.

The contribution report only lists donations only above Rs 20,000. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EC has extended the deadline for submission of the annual audit reports for 2019-20 to June 30.

