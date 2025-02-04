Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ravidas Mehrotra on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini for her statement on the Mahakumbh stampede and said that BJP was responsible for the death of the people in the stampede.

Mehrotra further stated that the loss of the lives in the stampede did not hold any importance for BJP and they considered it a very small incident.

Also Read | TruthTell Hackathon: MIB Launches AI Initiative to Combat Misinformation in Live Broadcasting with Real-Time Verification.

"A lot of people lost their lives during the Mahakumbh stampede, BJP is responsible for the death of the people in the stampede. They are considering it a small incident and it does not hold any importance for them..." the MLA said speaking to ANI.

Further, he stated that BJP had not been revealing on the actual number of people who had died in the stampede and had been misleading people. He also demanded a compensation of RS 1 crore by BJP to the families of the deceased.

Also Read | Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Expected To Visit India on February 5, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi During Trip; Check Details.

"BJP is not revealing the actual figures of the number of deaths that took place on the day. The UP CM did not give a statement even after 17 hours. The people are being mislead by BJP.... We demand that BJP pays Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased. People should open their eyes and see how BJP is looting them and wants to kill them...." He further stated.

Mehrotra also said that the BJP did not want to talk on any important issues ahead of the elections. He also exuded confidence that if everything went well. BJP would be defeated by a large number in the elections.

"They do not want to talk about the important topics like corruption, rise in prices, rising crime etc.... If everything goes well, I am sure we will defeat BJP by a large number in the elections..." he further added.

BJP MP Hema Malini in a controversial statement on the Mahakumbh stampede had said that it was not a very big incident and that matter is being exaggerated.

Speaking to the media, Hema Malini asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government is managing the grand gathering in a very good manner.

"We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated. It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best," the BJP MP said.

The stampede occurred at the Mahakumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya, claiming at least 30 lives and injuring around 60 individuals.

Several opposition leaders raised concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)