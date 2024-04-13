Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP of Odisha on Saturday took a dig at the ruling Biju Janata Dal for trying to rope in Odia film starts to campaign for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

After several Odia film personalities-turned politicians snapped their ties with the BJD over one issue or the other, party head and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with other cine stars on Friday and urged them to campaign for it.

Addressing a press meet in Bhubaneswar, BJP leader and actress Pinky Pradhan alleged that the BJD appeared to have been rattled after celebrities such as Anubhav Mohanty, Sidhant Mohapatra and Arindam Roy quit the party and joined the saffron camp.

“As the ruling party is afraid of defeat in the upcoming elections, it invited a host of actors, comedians and singers of the Odia film industry to meet the chief minister,” she claimed.

With no star campaigners left in the party, the BJD is trying to rope in the young actors to pull crowds during its poll campaigns, Pradhan said.

She alleged that the BJD government has done nothing for the welfare of the artists and Odia film industry during its 24 years of rule.

Pradhan accused the BJD of adopting a “use and throw” policy towards artists.

She also charged Patnaik with trying to divide the artists based on party politics.

“If he has real sympathy for the artists, he should take steps for the development of Odia movie industry,” she said.

A group of Odia cinema celebrities including superstar Babusan Mohanty, Amlan Das, Sailendra, Ashiwini Tripathy, Pragyan, Bhumika, Supriya and others held a discussion with Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian on Friday.

Though many of the actors avoided questions from the media, comedian Pragyan said: “We were told to participate in the BJD campaigning and informed about different welfare schemes of the state government. We were also told on the development taking place in Odia film industry and the government's future plan.”

In recent past, veteran Odia film actors like ex-MP Sidhant Mohapatra, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, actor Arindam Ray and some others have quit the ruling party. These actors had last time campaigned for the BJD during elections.

