New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): BJP released its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' on Sunday in presence of Prime Minister Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ahead of the launch of the manifesto, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the gathering of leaders at party headquarters in the national capital and said that the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' presents the roadmap to a self-respecting and capable India with the commitment to the welfare and development of every section of society.

"I am happy and satisfied that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we have fulfilled all the promises that we made to the people of the country. Through its 'Sankalp Patra', BJP presents the roadmap to a self-respecting and capable India as well as presents its commitment to welfare and development of every section of society in the country," Rajnath Singh, who chaired BJP's 27-member manifesto committee, said at the BJP's Sankalp Patra release programme at its headquarters here.

He said that there has never been any difference between BJP's words and deeds, and this credibility is its biggest strength.

"We are proud that the BJP fulfils each of the promises from its 'sankalp patra'. Jo hum kehte hain, wo hum karte hain. There has never been any difference between our words and deeds. Not only the people of BJP but even the citizens of the country have started believing it. This credibility is our biggest strength," he said.

"Five years back - in 2019 - in the 'Ghoshana Patra' that we brought with the clarion call of 'sankalpit Bharat, sashakt Bharat', we had presented the idea of India upon the completion of 75 years of its independence as well as the blueprint of the India of 2047. In line with that sentiment, we had made 'sankalp' for 5 years. I am happy to tell you that all the resolutions we made in 2019 for the development and public welfare - we successfully fulfilled them by 2024," he added.

Addressing the event, BJP president JP Nadda said the party's manifesto reflects what the founding fathers of the BJP had envisioned for the country.

"Our manifesto reflects what the founding fathers of the BJP had envisioned for the country. PM Modi has simplified the vision for the common man to understand and called it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," Nadda.

"Today, as we launch the Sankalp Patra, we will learn and discuss how we will serve the country for the next five years under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress party over "politics for vote bank", Nadda accused the Congress lawyers of stopping the judicial process for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"You gave us a clear mandate and clear results came. You gave a clear mandate and Article 370 was abrogated. We also saw those days when Congress lawyers used to stand up and try to stop the judicial process and say that it would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. They were not concerned about the country, Ram Lalla. They did vote bank politics and kept creating obstacles but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a grand Ram temple was built," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states. (ANI)

