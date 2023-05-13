Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) The ruling BJP was slightly ahead of the Congress in early trends as the counting of votes was taken up for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday.

As per the latest trends, the BJP was ahead in 41, the Congress 36 and JD (S) in 13.

Postal ballots were being counted initially.

The elections to the 224-member Assembly were held on May 10.

