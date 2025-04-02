Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MLA BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress government, alleging that the party only guarantees price hikes.

In protest against the recent price increases, the BJP launched an overnight protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Vijayendra criticised the government for claiming to fulfil promises but failing to implement them properly.

He pointed out that despite assurances of fulfilling guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power, the government has still not effectively enforced them even after several months.

Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step out of his air-conditioned room and tour the entire state, not just Bengaluru, along with his ministers.

He drew a historical comparison, stating that past kings used to disguise themselves and interact with their people before implementing beneficial policies.

He further suggested that if Siddaramaiah was feeling insecure about his position, he should take Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along with him on these visits.

Vijayendra also highlighted the rising prices of seeds and questioned whether the people of Karnataka were happy after 20 months of Congress rule. He criticised the government's failure to effectively implement schemes such as the Rs 2,000 allowance for women and free electricity, arguing that these policies have not reached the people as promised. "This Government Burdens People With Price Hikes"

He accused the Congress government of making life difficult for the poor, farmers, and common citizens. He pointed out the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and milk, as well as increased fees in government hospitals. He specifically mentioned that diesel prices had increased by Rs two just the previous day, which would lead to further inflation in essential commodities.

Vijayendra announced that the BJP would launch the Jana Aakrosh Yatra on April 7, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurating it.

He also accused the Congress government of illegally granting 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government projects while diverting funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Tribes under SCP and TSP schemes. Additionally, he criticised the continuous rise in prices, stating that these issues would be the focus of the protest.

"This is a fight against the corrupt Congress government and its price hike policies," he said, adding that Congress had misled people with false promises to come to power. (ANI)

