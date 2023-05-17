Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) The BJP teachers' cell has called a march to the West Bengal education department headquarters here on May 23 demanding transparent recruitment of primary teachers.

The cell has demanded immediate halt to "vindictive" transfer of teachers who took part in rallies held by state employees demanding hike in dearness allowance (DA) and introduction of health scheme for them, said Pintu Parui, the state co-convenor of BJP teacher's cell in Bengal, on Wednesday.

Over 1000 teachers will join the march to Bikash Bhawan, the education department headquarters, to also press for hike in DA of those who teach in state-run or aided primary schools, he said.

"We want recruitment be held in a transparent way for those who passed the diploma in elementary education (DEIEd). Due to irregularities in the recruitment process 32,000 untrained primary school teachers are now facing a piquant situation. The school education department under TMC rule is responsible for allowing the situation come such a pass," he claimed.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on May 12 ordered the cancelling 36,000 primary teachers. In a modified order of May 16 he reduced their number to around 32,000.

The state primary board had appealed against the order of Justice Gangopadhyay before a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar claiming that the primary school teachers, whose jobs were ordered to be cancelled, have obtained training in DElEd within the extended time frame allowed by the union government to West Bengal and some other states.

About 42,500 candidates were selected in the recruitment process, which was held by West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

