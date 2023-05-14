Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted the party's "defeat" in the assembly election "humbly" and has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have an in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections," said Bommai.

Also Read | Harapanahalli Election Results 2023: Newly Elected Independent MLA Latha Mallikarjun Extends Support to Congress in Karnataka.

The former CM also stated that party state president Nalin Kateel would not step down from his post following the poll defeat.

"The state president Nalin Kateel will not step down. Today, some MLAs were present at the state BJP office. We accepted our defeat humbly. This is not PM Modi's defeat, he is a national leader. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country," he added.

Also Read | Assembly Polls Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to Keep Political Pot Boiling This Year.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled, and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats.

Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)