BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary (organisation) is likely to be present at 'Chintan Baithak' (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand has scheduled a 'Chintan Baithak' next week to chalk out a strategy for upcoming elections in the state.

The three-day meeting set to take place in Ramnagar from June 27 to June 29 is expected to deliberate and finalise programs that will be held every month in the run-up to the polls.

According to sources, BL Santhosh, the party's National General Secretary (organisation) will also be present at the meeting.

The meeting is likely to decide on the seat from where Chief Minister will contest the election. Sources in the party said that the Gangotri Assembly seat is being considered for the Chief Minister to contest.

The top leadership of the state including the party-in-charge Dushyant Gautam will also be part of the meeting.

"We want to write history by coming back to power. The state had been electing political parties alternatively. To keep our house in order and to work on strategy, this meeting is crucial," added the source.

The issues that can weaken the party's position in the Assembly polls slated to take place early next year are going to be discussed threadbare, sources informed. Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. (ANI)

