India News | BJP Trying to Take Control of Tamil Nadu Politics: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday alleged that the BJP was attempting to take control of politics in Tamil Nadu and claimed that rapid political developments were taking place in the state.

"Things are evolving rapidly, and suddenly unexpected things are happening in Tamil Nadu. It has become the Nitish Kumar version of Tamil Nadu now. BJP has started to take control of Tamil Nadu, and the people who said that we are out of control have come under the control of BJP, and AIADMK has already surrendered, and DMK has been taken control by BJP," Tagore said while speaking to ANI.

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He further said, "There is no NDA in Tamil Nadu because the BJP has only one MLA. At any cost, the BJP, particularly Mr Amit Shah, wants to stop Mr Vijay from being the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

Speaking on VCK and Left parties, the Congress MP urged alliance partners to understand what he described as the BJP's strategy in the state.

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"We hope they don't misunderstand the BJP's plan. All Left parties and VCK friends should understand this. And the IUML should also understand that the alliance with the AIADMK and DMK is with the blessings of Mr Narendra Modi," he said.

Tagore further added, "The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected him and Mr Amit Shah's plans. An alliance between the DMK and AIADMK would be very disastrous for Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) both separately held executive meetings to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay.

Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority. Later in the day, both the left parties will meet with leaders of the VCK, where a final call will be taken on offering support to the TVK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won two seats in the elections.

On being asked whether his party would extend support to TVK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the party would take a decision after discussions with its high-level committee members and Left parties.

"Today we have a meeting with our high-level committee members. We are going to discuss this current political crisis, and we'll decide after the decisions of the Left parties. We are waiting for their decisions. This is my message," Thirumavalavan said.

The TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107, and along with the Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just 5 short of a majority. (ANI).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)